German runner Alice Schmidt, whom Busted Coverage recognized as the sexiest athlete in the world, published a new photo on Instagram.

The athlete posed in a white ribbed tight top and a cream suit. Schmidt met a friend in a cafe.

In June 2022, Schmidt challenged football player Neymar. The athlete asked her followers if they should run a race. She noticed that the football player had a lot to do, but he could give her some time.

In 2017, Schmidt took second place as part of the German national team in the 4x400m relay at the European U20 Championships. Two years later, the runner took bronze in the relay at the European U23 Championships.