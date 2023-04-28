The sexiest athlete in the world Alisa Schmidt published a photo in a short T-shirt

German runner Alice Schmidt, who was recognized by Busted Coverage as the sexiest athlete in the world, posted a new photo on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The track and field athlete posed in a white crop top with a cutout and blue jeans on the street. She wrote that life is full of little miracles to be noticed. The post got over 55,000 likes.

In June 2022, Schmidt challenged Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar. The athlete asked the subscribers if they should run the race. She drew attention to the fact that the football player has a lot to do, but he could give her a little.

In 2017, Schmidt placed second with Germany in the 4x400m relay at the European Under-20 Championships. Two years later, the runner took bronze in the relay at the European Championship under 23 years old.