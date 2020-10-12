German runner Alisa Schmidt, who was recognized by the Busted Coveragе as the sexiest sportswoman in the world, posted in Instagram a photo in a dress with a neckline.

The 21-year-old athlete posed against the backdrop of the pool and signed the post with the words “I’ll never forget.” In the comments, netizens praised Schmidt’s beauty. “We saw true beauty,” “Perfect lips,” they wrote.

On September 26, Schmidt temporarily became a fitness coach of Borussia Dortmund. Later, she trained with the team player, the world football champion in the German national team, Mats Hummels.

In 2017, Schmidt won silver with the German national team in the 4x400m relay at the European Under-20 Championship. In 2019, the runner took bronze in the relay at the European Championship U23.