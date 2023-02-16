Only six months later, employees of the Moscow Zoo were able to establish the sex of the mandrill cub, the largest non-human ape, born in August. According to the institution, the name of the boy pick up voting on the Active Citizen website.

“He was born back in August last year, but the sex of the baby could only be determined now. All this time, the baby was mostly on his mother. The specialists did not want to disturb the newborn and his mother and carried out an examination at a distance, ”the website reports.

As it turned out, the cub was a boy. The site offered several options for names for it and explained their meaning.

“Congo” is the name of the country where the mandrills mainly live. “Logon” is the name of the river flowing in their habitats. Another version of the name – “King” – is suitable for the new king of the zoo. An exotic version of “Akida” – in the language of Swahili (the people living in Central Africa) means “chief” (or “one who is decisive and diplomatic”),” the voting legend says.

Before the birth of the baby, ten females and two male mandrills lived in the “House of Primates” of the Moscow Zoo.

