During a one-day course, these beginner seamstresses discover the sewing machine. She is making her comeback from confinement. “Jneeded masks, I found myself buying a machine“, explains this young woman. Making masks, a necessity that has become a pleasure. According to Florence Grall, sewing teacher at the Coupons workshop,”people no longer want to wear what everyone is wearing“.

The sewing machine market is expected to jump 30-40%

The sewing machine, which became out of date in the 90s, is back on the scene. The textile market is benefiting from this. “On April 25 and over 5 days, it was a total explosion in all our stores (…) we made a figure that corresponds 6 to 7 times to what we could have done over the same period“, explains Philippe Leruth, president of Singer France. This year, the sewing machine market should jump by 30 to 40%.

