He Seville have to give thanks for him point achieved in the derby against Betis, a duel that if someone deserved to win was the green and white team. The disastrous first half of Lopetegui’s men surprised even the Sevilla fans, who recognized it at the end of the match.

“We are not happy why we came to win. We suffer too much in the first part. They came out more aggressive than us and that cannot be. We had chances in the second half but we had to play that way the whole game, “reflected a Gudelj who returned to starting in the league due to Fernando’s suspension.

Suso, for his part, He had no problem giving merit to the Betic players, besides making self-criticism: “They they played a good game, we were not well perhaps due to the rival’s merit. In the first half they were better and in the second we came out with more spark, we fell apart with the draw and Bono’s stop gave us some confidence “.

Lopetegui failed to tie in his third win in his three derbies, although still undefeated. However, the draw at Villamarín causes Sevilla to leave the Champions League positions.