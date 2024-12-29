The Sevillian rejoneador died early this Sunday at the age of 80 in his home in Espartinas, which was also the home of the entire world of bulls and horses.



12/29/2024



Updated at 12:20 p.m.





Sadly it starts this Sunday for the friends and family of Fermin Diaz, well-known Sevillian rejoneador who died early this morning in his beautiful house in the Hacienda El Vizir de Espartinas at 80 years of age. Along with his close friends the Peralta brotherswas one of the precursors of bullfighting on horseback in France, a land where he arrived very young to make his way as a rejoneador and where he performed on many occasions with Ángel and Rafael Peralta, Álvaro Domecq and Fermín Bohórquez, and to which he had arrived practically ‘with one hand in front and one behind’ after leaving behind a comfortable life in the land of Seville to carve his own path.

After succeeding in life, he was able to build the complex of his dreams between the municipal areas of Gines and Espartinaswhere with no little effort and time he expanded this Hacienda El Vizir until it was equipped with several celebration halls, a bullring, equestrian facilities and a majestic house.

Although the Hacienda El Vizir is one of the great references of the province of Seville in the wedding organizationFermín Díaz always offered it as a space for all types of events with bullfighting and equestrian accentssince in it he raised lusitano thoroughbred horsesdemanded by both professional riders for riding and bullfighters. In fact, Fermín Díaz has been a key piece in the career of the rLea Vicenswhich on occasion has used horses from El Vizir.

For decades, Hacienda El Vizir has been the refuge of numerous bullfighters born or neighbors of the province of Seville who trained daily in their facilities, whose doors were always open to the world of bullfighting. It is worth remembering that for a time it was the headquarters of the Bullfighting School of Seville, which organized regular promotion celebrations there and that in one of them a very young Julián López ‘El Juli’ bullfighted for the first time in the province of Seville. And later it was also the temporary headquarters of the Spartinas Bullfighting School, being a close friend of the entire Spartacus dynasty. The teacher Juan Antonio Ruiz ‘Spartacus’ He acknowledges to this newspaper his immense pain at the loss of his great friend.