THE TRUTH Murcia Friday 25 June 2021, 12:36

The agri-food company

Procavi, one of the leading companies in Europe in the production of turkey meat, and that

belongs to Grupo Fuertes, began this Friday the

vaccination of its more than 2,000 workers against Covid-19 at its facilities in Marchena. Specifically, the first dose of Janssen was administered to 350 employees. This massive vaccination is possible thanks to the development in the Seville province of the Confederación de Empresarios de Sevilla (CES) within the ‘Plan Sumamos. Salud + Economía ‘launched by the Departments of Health and Families and Employment, Training and Autonomous Work of the Junta de Andalucía and the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Andalusia (CEA).

The director of the Sevillian business association, David Alva, traveled to the facilities of this entity to monitor the vaccination process ‘in situ’ together with the general director of

Procavi, which belongs to Grupo Fuertes, Víctor José Martínez Gómez.

More than 2,000 people work at Procavi, of which 1,800 carry out their work at its headquarters in Marchena. To carry out this vaccination,

organized the necessary sessions to vaccinate all workers with the age group established by the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía.