The Christmas It is a festive time, ideal for sharing festive and celebratory moments with loved ones and friends. Gatherings of friends and family in private homes or establishments are common and, on many occasions, last until the early hours of the morning. Even more so if the celebrations are on such important dates as the Christmas Eve and the New Year’s Eve.

Although the noise regulations of the Seville City Council dictate what times rest periods must be respected, the truth is that the days designated as December 24, 25 and 31, and January 1the regulations become somewhat more lax because they are designated dates, something that means that the noises can last beyond midnight.

On dates not considered special, the loud music and the concerts have It is prohibited to exceed 0:00 pm on weekdays, and 1:00 am on Fridays and Saturdays.. The same thing happens for private parties where the Police can go to homes that are exceeding the noise regulations to request that they cease their activity, usually alerted by neighbors who want to rest.

What does the regulations say?

The ordinance against noise pollution, noise and vibrations of the Seville City Council states that “any act, celebration, behavior, activity, etc., not subject to municipal intervention, to be carried out in open-air spaces in the public or private domain, may be carried out carried out by maintaining an attitude within the limits of good citizen coexistence and respect for others.









Furthermore, article 28 of this ordinance states that “the Private celebrations in homes or other closed premises of the property may only take place between 12:00 and 23:00.maintaining a logical behavior of civility. However, they specify as an exception that those that “take place on days December 24, 25 and 31 and January 1you can do it in any period of the day except between 04:00 and 12:00».

In the case of firecrackers, rockets and other items of pyrotechnics used by individuals, the ordinance makes it clear that they are prohibited without prior authorization during the year with the exception of December 24, 25, 31 and January 1. On these designated days these items can be exploded throughout the day except for two time slots in which it is prohibited: between 3:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.; and between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m..

What are the fines for excessive noise?

The main noises that occur on these dates are usually music at excessive volume, continuous shouting and, above all, the launching of firecrackers, fireworks and any other pyrotechnic material. Violating the schedules to launch this material or exceeding the decibel level allowed by regulations may result in a fine for violators of 600 eurossince a minor offense would be incurred.