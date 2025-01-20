Quirónsalud will be a healthcare collaborator of the Seville Half Marathon one more year, the flattest half marathon in Europe with only 5 meters of height difference between its lowest and highest point.

One more year, the participants will tour the main streets of the city of Seville, in an itinerary that It will have five medical pointsduly marked by Quirónsalud, in order to attend to any eventuality that may arise.

Likewise, in the previous days, specialists from the Quirónsalud Sagrado Corazón and Quirónsalud Infanta Luisa hospitals They will offer different recommendations and advice to correctly face this type of tests and their subsequent completion and physical recovery.

With its presence in this race, Quirónsalud consolidates its commitment to the health of sport and, especially, running. In the last year, the company has also ensured the health of important races such as the Nationale-Nederlanden San Silvestre Vallecana, the 10K Valencia Ibercaja by Kiprun, the Mitja Marató de Barcelona, ​​the Behobia/San Sebastián or the Málaga Half Marathon, among others.