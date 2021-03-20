The Moroccan Yassine Bounou, better known in Spain as Bono, the Seville goalkeeper, dressed as a savior on his visit to Valladolid. Although his team could not stay with the victory, he rescued a point. The 13th was the great architect, surprising everyone at the end of the match.

Valladolid had taken the lead with a penalty (from Orellana) before the end of the first half. Alejandro Gomez had started as a starter in Seville, while frames Acuña and Lucas Ocampos They entered at the start of the second half. It seemed that those of Andalusia were going to leave defeated when he appreciated Bono’s miraculous goal.

What did? In the fourth minute discount, went to look for the header in a corner in favor. The ball re-entered the large area on a second play and was served left-handed. Before entering the small area, he ordered it to be put away. Impressive. It unleashed the delirium of the entire visiting bank.

With the 1-1, Sevilla (55 points) was eight behind the leader Atlético de Madrid, with one game less.