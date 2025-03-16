Sevillian female basketball is clearly up. To the exciting trajectory of Doc Gardnstore Sevilla female, which militates in Women Champions Cup 3×3 held this weekend at Bangkok. Together with Cecilia Muhate and Vega Gimeno, a member of the national team that will be awarded the silver medal in this modality in the Olympic Games in Paris, the Sevillanas have signed a great tournament even if they have escaped the gold medal.

In the group stage, Spain won Australia (21-13), France (14-17) and Thailand (21-8), while this Sunday was undone in the semifinals of Germany (20-8) and fell into a very close match and a few points in the final against Canada (13-15). Alba Prieto scored six points and caught a rebound against Canadians while Gervasini signed two points and two catches. The Champions Cup 3×3 is a Tournament organized by FIBA ​​that has gathered in the Thai capital the Olympic champion (Germany), the continental champions (Spain, Australia, Madagascar and Canada), to the host (Thailand), as well as the two best of the ranking (China and France).

Alba Prieto and Ainhoa ​​Gervasini, 25 and 24 respectively, measure 1.80 meters and compete in the Endesa Women’s League, the highest category of national female basketball. The first, daughter of the former player of Sevilla José Miguel Prieto, does so in the Idk Euskotren, in San Sebastián, while Gervasini belongs to Cadi La Seu de Lleida. For the latter, Bangkok has been his first experience with the Spanish team 3×3 although he had already been previously present in the calls, but without debuting.

Prieto accredited before this tournament in Thailand the bronze medal achieved in the European Games of 2023. In addition, he had also competed in up to five Women’s Series tournaments, with victories in Baku and Bordeaux. In Thailand, both have lived a great experience and demonstrated that Sevillian female basketball has not only a healthy present but also a future hope.