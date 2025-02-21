



The Sevillian footballer Cristina Martín-Prieto She was the clear protagonist of the Agonica Victoria achieved by the Spanish team in her debut in the new edition of the UEFA Nations League. The Montse Tomé players managed to win thanks to the goal of the current Benfica footballer to Belgium after trace a 0-2 in Valencia Ciutat.

Martín-Prieto, that He entered the pitch in the 81st minute of the game when the Spanish team fell by 1-2he finished off a loose ball inside the Belgian area in one of the last shares of the party.

¡𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗗𝗔 𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗔𝗔 𝗗𝗘 𝗟𝗔 𝗦𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗖𝗖𝗜𝗢 𝗦𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗖𝗖𝗜𝗢 𝗦𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗖𝗖𝗜𝗢 𝗦𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗖𝗖𝗜𝗢 𝗦𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗖𝗖𝗜𝗢 𝗟𝗔 𝗟𝗔 𝗟𝗔 𝗟𝗔 𝗟𝗔 𝗟𝗔 𝗗𝗘 𝗗𝗘 𝗗𝗘 Martín-Prieto scores the third and gives the victory to Spain! 3-2 94 ‘ @la2_tve#Uwnl | #Jarlucharyganar pic.twitter.com/prttas26bh – Spanish soccer team (@sefutbolfem) Februry 21, 2025

The footballer of 31 years It was included at the last minute in the Montse Convenered list to replace the injured Amariegi. Martín-Prieto, who currently plays in Benfica after having passed in two stages for Sevilla FC, He has already been part of the last two calls For friendly matches and even scored a goal. It is not the only Sevillian in the international expedition since Olga Carmonaauthor of the goal that proclaimed Spain as world champion, is also among those mentioned.

Spain thus premieres with victory at the Nations League, competition of which it is in force champion in the, to date, unique and latest edition.