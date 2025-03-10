03/10/2025



He Seville He showed his best face away from Sánchez-Pizjuánusual situation in this 2025. Not an overwhelming, but the serious and worked that is sometimes not able to teach for those problems that it usually has with the defensive mistakes, especially to the stopped ball, for which it is put behind on the scoreboard if its goaliehighly criticized two weeks for an error before the MajorcaDo not save you before the first stab. It is not surprising that this Seville He feels better as a visitor, where he does not feel obliged to propose, playing rough matches, to overcome individual duels, always looking to harm his extreme fasts. A team game that is based on giving advantage to those who have the hard one, either Lukebakio, Ejuke or Vargaswhile with Isaac you can barely count to unbalance the encounters. And to maintain that order that every team needs, García Pimienta The collaboration of his midfieldersthe area of ​​the field that, for one reason or another (especially injuries) has not been able to fortify and that offers the continuity that Sevilla needed so much.

Because the coach has had to dispose of unlikely field centers. From advance Gudelj and place small Like a kind of midfielder, until Juanlu Be your unexpected second -line scorer. All this in a course where they have fallen due to physical problems since Saulgoing through Sow and now Lokonga. Also Captain Gudelj, who now must make a hole in the core or remain as the first central on the bench. Because Pepperwho even requested a new midfielder in the winter market, in his own words, has a group of players that complements well because each one fulfills a function. A specific role that every set that plays with three in the middle needs. Another big problem is that many of the players have had to fulfill functions for those who are not always prepared.

The positional midfielder

For García Pimientahis compass man should be Sambi Lokongawho has criteria with the ball, but feels more comfortable a few steps ahead, playing the ball in the rival field, as could be checked in the minutes that came before the Real Sociedad. Then, the player who best fits into that profile proposed by the Catalan coach is Lucien I trimmed. The Frenchman has been quieter month. Playing with the ease that your team needs, especially away from home, since in Nervión it continues to accuse that pressure of the stands about your person, as if that error in Butarque that cost a hard defeat was not forgiven. Its growth, at 23 years of age, should help Sevilla be as consistent as it is being seen in this 2025. It has physical, stride and good positioning.

The equipment engine

The Belgian Lokonga. It is probably your best location. There you must fight with Djibril sowwho gives more guarantees to the coach for the fact that their dynamism allows transitions to be made at a higher speed, being able to link with the men of full speed. Who does not fit in this role, and less in the positional midfielder, is Saul. The Alicante cools too much the rhythm of the team. You need freedom to act. Being able to go to the shock, to those duels that always repeat that they must win, as in the celebration of both EJUKE. Depending on the context of the meeting, pepper can opt for Sow or Sambi Lokonga. Together they fit, but they lack something. They go to common places wanting to impose their rhythm each. The rival and its position will always respond to the election.









The arrival

Juanlu He has been the player of Sevilla who has best performed the link function with the front, exerting the pressure as if it were Isaac’s couple in the tip of the attack, to fall to the band and generate superiorities near the ends. His energy has been contagiousin addition to his goals, although he is still missing experience in that mines field between the defensive pivot and the rival power plants. There a perfect fits a Saul who has more baggage in the eliteknowing that with his single presence he attracts defenders, being able to free the offensive trident, whom he searches hard. They miss their second -line goals. He is already encouraging to shoot. Its final course stretch is expected as the best that this course can offer. A Sevilla that is growing as its players are released from the tension of playing with that chest shield, in addition to being more loose for having forgotten their physical problems. An area of ​​the field that has caused a more practical football, demonstrating which is the path of the Sevillist growth. From your core. The mother of the lamb of this sport.