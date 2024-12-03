He Sevilla FC was not able to overcome Osasuna in his field (1-1) and missed a magnificent opportunity to make a jump in the table and look to the top positions. If he had won, he would have also broken another trend that has continued in the city for more than two and a half years. That is how long Sevilla FC has been without overtake Betis in the table, something that would have happened this Monday if they had been able to defeat Osasuna at the Sánchez-Pizjuán.

The fact is that Sevilla FC was left without giving the ‘sorpasso’ to its eternal rival. After the draw with the Navarrese team, García Pimienta’s men reach the 19 points on the table for the 20 that his neighbor haswho a day before fell 2-0 in their visit to the Anoeta stadium against Real Sociedad (2-0).

It has been more than two and a half years (90 days) that Sevilla FC does not have more points than Betis in the First Division classification. Specifically, the situation has not occurred since the month of May 2022. That league, with Lopetegui on the bench, finished with Sevilla FC in fourth position with 70 points, while Betis finished fifth, with 65 points.

At the end of this Monday’s match with Osasuna, the Sevilla player Little He admitted that his team was left wanting to hunt down the eternal rival: «Man, we know about the rivalry that exists, with that I tell you everything. It is clear that if you overtake Betis, then better, but not only for that, but also because we have to win, because we were playing at home in front of our fans and we had to add the second consecutive victory… but, well, We’ve got a point and we’re already thinking about winning next week.”