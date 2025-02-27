



LaLiga On Tuesday what are the dates and schedules designated for the matches corresponding to the Day 28 first. He Seville It will be measured to Athletic Club In Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in a duel that will be played on Sunday.

The party has been scheduled for the Sunday March 16 And it will begin 16.15 hours. After this day there will be a break in the selection matches and Sevilla after that will return to the competition by measuring Betis in a new derby that, this time it will be held at Benito Villamarín. The match against the eternal rival still has no set and time set.

Before the duel against Athletic, Sevilla will be measured as a visitor next Saturday, March 1 to Rayo Vallecano from 4:15 p.m. and You will visit Real Sociedad on Sunday, March 9 from 9 pm.