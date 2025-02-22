Víctor Wembanyama, called to mark an era in the NBA, will miss the remaining season by a blood clot detected in his right shoulder after his first participation in the All-Star. A condition that, a priori, should not be a problem for your career but that should not be taken lightly: “The clot could have moved to the lung and killing it”.

This has been confirmed by Dr. Brian Setterer, who has signed Yahoo Sportswhere it has been shown “Really impressed” with the speed and efficacy of the doctors of San Antonio Spurs to locate it “in just 24-48 hours.”

“The scary of this is that the clot I was probably there during the All-Star and could have moved to the lung and kill him“The specialist in sports injuries has warned.

With him the expert in sports medicine Hythem Shadid has coincided, who has worked with the American soccer team and with several university teams: “The first thing is to get an anticoagulant to be sure that the clot does not move. There is no guarantee that it does not reach the lungs, and if it does it can have serious complications“

“There are several ways to remove the clot. It is usually treated with an anticoagulant. In the case of Wembanyama, Upon receiving many blows in the field, it is important that be careful before returning to the track“He warned, at the same time that he has detailed that, in these cases, it is normal to practice a venogram – an image diagnostic procedure -” to understand exactly where the clot is. “

Regarding What treatment to followShadid points out that “it depends on how much the clot is large.” “You have to decide if it is removed directly in the vein, in which case there is a small device that is passed through the vein to remove the clot from the area,” he said.





Although these types of problems are uncommon, Wembanyama is not the first NBA player to face it: Brandon Ingram was lost 19 games in the 2018/2019 season for a similar problem, but he has been able to continue competing and is currently a player of the Toronto Raptors; On the other hand, Chris Bosh, a double champion with the Miami Heat, ended up retiring from the NBA in 2017 after suffering for some clots in 2015 and 2016.