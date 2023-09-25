The bad news for Club América for drawing against Toluca on matchday 9 was not losing the lead in the Apertura 2023, but rather their goalkeeper had to leave due to injuries. Luis Angel Malagonwho did not return to play the second half, and later Diego Valdesthe best player on the team who was the author of the azulcrema goal.
Losing two starters a few days before playing the Capital Classic against Club Universidad Nacional is something that completely affects the plans of André Jardinewho in the press conference after the game gave the first medical report on the injuries his players have.
In the post-match press conference, the Brazilian coach, André Jardinerevealed that the two players had to be replaced due to muscle overload, according to the first diagnosis that they could perform on the footballers. Diego Valdes and Luis Angel Malagon.
Apparently they are not serious problems, however, a few days before the Clásico Capitalino against Pumas UNAM, it is not good to have two key pieces in doubt such as the best player on the team and the starting goalkeeper.
During the week there will be more information about it and what their problems are and if they will be able to reach the game on matchday 10 next weekend, with the aim of continuing at the top of the table, in addition to extending the paternity that They have about the university team that will arrive motivated, since they come from two consecutive wins and with their scorer, Cesar Huerta, switched on.
