Club América was defeated in its presentation in the first leg of the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 on his visit to Nicaragua against the Real Esteli by a final score of 2-1 and with this, they lost their undefeated record this year, so they will have to win to advance to the next round, if the 2-1 score is repeated they would go to the penalty shootout.
In that match, unfortunately the Paraguayan midfielder suffered a muscle injury, Richard Sanchezso he left the game at minute 60 to give his place to Alvaro Fidalgo. In the first report of the journalist TUDN, Julio Ibanezthe Guaraní left the field as a result of feeling a bite in his calf and the coaching staff decided to take him out as a precaution and not risk a more severe injury.
Thus, it is unknown whether Richard Sanchez may be considered to play Matchday 6 of Clausura 2024 this Saturday, February 10, when Ave visits Guanajuato to face Club León.
Thanks to the information obtained from the portal Eagle Passion, this injury can originate due to an injury, after the calf muscle is not properly strengthened. Thus, the “sting” can be intensified by a blow received in the area, affecting the fibers, that is, during the minutes on the court he could have received contact or the muscle could simply be overloaded and for that reason the player presented the nuisance.
It is estimated that the recovery time for this injury will be a minimum of 8 days and depending on the severity up to a maximum of 30 days, but considering that apparently it has not been anything serious and that the club has not given any statement, it is possible that has passed into adulthood and its recovery is early.
