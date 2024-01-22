Tigers defeated Chivas de Guadalajara by the slightest difference on matchday 2 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The UANL team took the three points thanks to a solitary goal from Sebastián Córdova. The cats have two consecutive victories, but suffered a very important loss for the following dates.
Javier Aquino had physical discomfort after this meeting. The veteran feline full-back started and played the 90 minutes against the Sacred Flock. According to the most recent reports, the footballer will not be available for the midweek duel against Atlético de San Luis.
After the club performed the indicated tests, the Tigres defender was diagnosed with a sprained knee with grade 1 medial collateral ligament strain.
The club indicated that his return to training will be subject to the evolution of the injury.
Aquino, 33, has played 180 minutes in the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX. The Oaxacan player has established himself as the starting right back of the UANL team in recent years.
While he is off the field due to his injury, it seems that youth player Jesús Garza will be in charge of playing in that lane.

