The alarms went off in Club América and the Chilean National Team, the offensive midfielder, Diego Valdes He will miss the rest of the group stage of the Copa América 2024, after he suffered an injury in the Matchday 1 match against Peru.
At the end of the first period, the azulcrema player had discomfort that prevented him from completing the match and was replaced by Dario OsorioAs if that were not enough, different media have stated that the player will not see action on Matchday 2 against Argentina.
According to reports Marco EscobarChilean journalist Directv Sports, Diego Valdes He suffers from discomfort in the soleus of his left calf. This is precisely the injury that he presented during the South American Qualifiers, when he left the match against Venezuela.
The loss of the azulcrema team’s top scorer represents a major setback for the Chilean National Team, since he is a key player in the team’s Gareça. The Eagles’ commitment offers balance, play and arrival to the team, so its absence is a consideration.
La Roja faces the Albiceleste, a team they defeated in two consecutive finals in 2015 and 2016.
Chile’s next duel will be against Argentina; which will be held next Tuesday, June 25 at 7:00 p.m. in central Mexico.
