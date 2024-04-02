In the victory of the Chivas de Guadalajara versus Stripedthe only negative note was the injury of Jesus Chiquete Orozcowho had to leave at minute 88, after suffering an injury that set off alarms in Verde Valle, as he is one of the pillars for Fernando Gago.
After the break of FIFA dateany injury would put the coaching staff of the teams in serious trouble. Chivasso the first thing the red and white team did was save Chiquette and evaluate it as soon as the week began, with the body already deflated.
According to Alejandro Ramírez, of Aztec Sportsin Guadalajara They have not revealed any statement about the physical condition of Chiquete Orozco because there was no serious injury on the part of the Mexican team.
In a live broadcast for social networks, the communicator assured that the 22-year-old is in differentiated work as part of the dosing program of Gago; However, there is no injury that will keep him away from the courts.
This means that Chiquete Orozco will be available and will probably start for the game Chivas vs Puebla this weekend, where the Guadalajara team will seek to confirm the good feelings against Rayados and climb the classification table.
“I can tell you not to worry, it's due on Saturday. It was nothing more than a nuisance, one of those times when you cramp up and are tired. We can call it an overload of the game, but there is no problem. He worked, not one hundred percent because he has to be dosed,” said Alejandro Ramírez.
Chiquete Orozco may be available for Fernando Gago on Matchday 14 of Closing 2024when the Chivas face Puebla at Akron Stadium. The match is scheduled for this Saturday April 6, at 7:05 at night, in central Mexico time.
In this way they confirm the good news for the Guadalajara and for himself Chiquettewho is in good shape and participating in Mexican team.
