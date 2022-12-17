The television host Maca Carriedo It became a trend on social networks, but not because of a new project, but because of some tweets that he published several years ago in which he mocked the eating disorder (anorexia) suffered by the Mexican singer and actress Anahí, one of the members of RBD (a group that emerged from the youth soap opera “Rebelde”, produced by Pedro Damián for Televisa). Given this, the former presenter of the morning “Hoy”, received a severe scolding from his current boss, the journalist Adela Micha during the recent broadcast of the program “Adela told me so”.

A few days ago, the final of the reality show “La Más Draga 5” was held at the Arena Ciudad de México, where Maca Carriedo was the host and anahí the judge of honor During the show, the presenter allegedly had a very impolite attitude towards the singer. “I know you like me half fat, but don’t abuse it, leave it on Twitter, not here,” the soap opera actress told her, at a time when she did not give her the floor to issue her criticism of one of the participating drags.

Users of social networks undertook the task of investigating why Anahí had made that comment, finding a series of controversial tweets that Maca Carriedo made. “Anahí, happy birthday, make it the worst day of your pu… life, I hope you don’t vomit your little cake, baby”, is one of these publications.

In the program “Adela told me”which streams on Apple Podcasts and YouTube, Maca Carriedo spoke about this situation and the apology she offered the actress a few days ago, wife of politician Manuel Velasco, former Governor of Chiapas, Mexico, and currently Senator of the Congress of the Union. “With great sadness I told her, she was one more hater 10 years ago or more, sometimes we say things from another place, at another time in life, when you get on the mame train.”

According to Maca, when Anahí said “leave that on Twitter, not here”, she did not understand what she meant, until she began to review and remembered those tweets, “the truth is that I did not have it in mind, then I saw some interactions , I wrote to a person who was enraptured there and I said: ‘why are we doing this? What happened?’, sometimes we drop things and leave them there, but you have to admit it “.

For her part, the journalist Adela Micha scolded Maca Carriedo: “You screwed up, mana, but in your defense and not because you’re my friend, you were a pin… young lady…, you’re still very young, zero pend…”.

Later, Adela Micha congratulated Maca for apologizing to the RBD member: “it is the person to whom you have to offer an apology and nothing more”.

The journalist, who for many years was part of the Televisa News team, said that after this controversy, contacted Maca Carriedo to explain what was happening: “What the hell did you do? You screwed up, it comes out 12 years later.” He also mentioned that at the time, those tweets did affect Anahí, who accepted the television host’s apology: “We have all grown up and this speaks beautifully of you, the past has been trodden on, the world needs union, love and brotherhood, Always count on me”.