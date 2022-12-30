As northern Mexico suffered one of its worst droughts in decades this year, brewers used vast amounts of water to make national favorites like Corona and Tecate.

At the Heineken plant in the city of Monterrey, the pipes never stopped flowing, even as fights broke out in queues for government tankers and parasites spread among children who were allowed to bathe regularly.

The water in Blanca Guzmán’s neighborhood had been cut off for days when she joined a protest in July at the Heineken offices.

“You would open the key and not a drop of water would come out,” he said. However, the breweries “produced and produced and produced”.

As droughts become more frequent and severe around the world, breweries and other large industrial users of water find themselves at the center of the climate fight in Mexico.

Heineken, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Constellation Brands operate large plants that take advantage of proximity to the United States, where the most popular imported beers are Mexican. Mexican brewers sold more than $5 billion worth of beer abroad last year, making Mexico the world’s leading beer exporter, according to the World Bank.

However, in July, eight of Mexico’s 32 states experienced moderate to extreme drought, and more than half of its 2,463 municipalities faced water shortages, the National Water Commission reported.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico said in August that he would end beer production in the north, where most of the industry operates, and send it to the more water-rich south.

“This is not to say that we are not going to produce more beer,” he said. “It is to say that we are not going to produce beer in the north. That ended”. López Obrador has not followed through on the threat, and industry experts say beer production in the north has not been affected. But his stance reflects a challenge to the business.

About two and a half liters of water are required to produce a liter of beer in Mexico, where brewers buy water rights from the federal government in deals that can last for decades. Heineken’s water permit in the state of Nuevo León, where Monterrey is located, amounts to about 6 million cubic meters a year, says Governor Samuel García.

The aquifers from which the plant draws water are separated from the municipal supply, which depends mainly on three dams. That allowed the company to avoid the same fate as the city this summer, when the lack of rain broke records and dam levels plummeted, said Salvador Corrales, a professor at Monterrey’s Colegio de la Frontera Norte.

As the crisis worsened, authorities began to publicly pressure private companies to cede part of their water allocation to the City. Around the same time, Garcia said Heineken was using only about two-thirds of the allowed water and demanded that the company send the surplus to the state. Heineken agreed to a temporary transfer of 600,000 cubic meters, in addition to a delivery from its wells equivalent to around 20 percent of the brewery’s consumption.

The brewery also filled five tanker trucks with clean water each week for distribution to communities and donated a well worth one million pesos to the city, according to the company.

Other companies diverted part of their reserves, including the steel giant Ternium and a Coca-Cola bottler.

Activists argue that the federal government has assigned water permits to industrial users, without adequately considering the environment and household water access.

Sustainability practices have allowed Mexican brewers to make beer with less water than the international average, and the industry employs hundreds of thousands of workers in farm and bottling jobs, says Cerveceros de México, a trade association.

But as breweries continued production largely unchanged this summer, that goodwill was put to the test, with tales of stores running out of water but still stocking beer and soda.

Brewer supporters say it’s wrong to point the finger at the industry. Agriculture uses about 76 percent of the water supply, according to the National Water Commission. The brewing industry uses only .02 percent, said José Luis Luege, former director of the National Water Commission.

“It was one of those statements that the President makes in the morning that is totally out of place, but that does real damage to the economy,” he said, referring to López Obrador’s promise to stop producing beer in the north.

The federal water authority can revoke the contracts with the brewers, but the move will most likely face legal challenges. Industry analysts said the pledge could mean the government would refuse to issue future contracts to brewers in the north.

The National Water Commission did not respond to a request for comment.

López Obrador has shown that he is capable of taking drastic measures. In 2020, when construction was underway on a Constellation Brands brewery in Mexicali, he called for a referendum amid backlash over the Corona plant’s potential water use. The voters killed the project. The brewer has said it will build the plant in the southern state of Veracruz.

Analysts say the South is ill-equipped to house the rest of the industry, with its lack of access to rail transport and a smaller workforce.

In Monterrey, a sense of normalcy is returning after September rains began to replenish the City’s water supply. But reminders of the impending dry season persist.

A government campaign was broadcast on the radio warning people that “if we want water forever”, they should reduce and reuse their consumption, and limit showering to no more than three minutes.

César Rodríguez contributed reporting to this article.

By: David Shortell and Lorena Ríos