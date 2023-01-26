The authorities in Afghanistan announced today, Thursday, that more than 160 deaths due to cold this month, in the worst winter the country has witnessed in more than a decade, as residents described their inability to afford the cost of fuel to heat homes amid temperatures well below freezing.

“Since January 10, 162 people have died due to the cold weather,” said spokesman for Disaster Management Minister Shafiullah Rahimi. About 84 of these deaths were recorded just last week.

And hit the winter, the coldest in 15 years, which sees temperatures drop to 34 degrees Celsius below zero, Afghanistan amid a severe economic crisis.

Many aid organizations have suspended operations in part in recent weeks due to the Taliban’s decision to ban most women NGO workers from working, leaving the organizations unable to continue many programs in the conservative country.

During a visit to Kabul this week, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths told Reuters the organization was seeking exceptions to the ban imposed on most female aid workers, which has come at one of the most difficult times for many Afghans.