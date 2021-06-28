The seventh son: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Monday 28 June 2021, the film Il seventh son is broadcast on Italia 1, a fantastic film directed by Sergej Vladimirovič Bodrov. Released in theaters in 2014, the film is a transposition of the novel The Wizard’s Apprentice, a dark fantasy that opens the saga of Wardstone Chronicles, by Joseph Delaney, consisting of 13 novels. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream The Seventh Child? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

During an enchanted age, between legends and magic, the last descendant of a mystical order of warriors embarks on the search for the last Seventh Son, the hero of the prophecies born with incredible powers. Torn from his quiet farm job, the young hero embarks on a daring adventure, accompanied by his fierce mentor, to defeat a mysterious witch and her army of supernatural assassins on the loose in their realm.

The seventh son: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the movie The Seventh Child? In the cast we see more or less known Hollywood faces. Let’s start with the protagonist, the brave and young Tom Ward played by Ben Barnes, who we also saw in The Chronicles of Narnia – Prince Caspian. At his side, Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges who plays Maestro John Gregory. And again we see Julianne Moore playing Mother Malkin, Djimon Hounsou, Antje Traue, Olivia Williams, Alicia Vikander, Kit Harington. Below all the actors and their characters played.

Trailer

Let’s see together the trailer of the film The seventh son, broadcast tonight on Italia 1.

Streaming and tv

