There is no need to perform complex calculations to check, as was asked last week, whether the fifth root of 5 is greater or less than the square root of 2. It is enough to raise both quantities to the tenth power, which gives, respectively, 5² = 25 and 2² = 32, from which it follows that √2 is greater than the fifth root of 5.

Similarly, to compare the fourth root of 4 with the seventh root of 7, both quantities must be raised to the 28th power, which at first glance might not seem so easy to solve mentally; but with a little ingenuity, we see that since the fourth root of 4 raised to the 28th power is 4⁷:

4⁷ = 214 = 2⁷ x 2⁷ = 128²

And since the seventh root of 7 raised to the 28th power is 7⁴:

7⁴ = 7² x 7² = 49²

And since 128 > 49, the fourth root of 4 is greater than the seventh root of 7.

At first glance, it would seem that if m > n, the nth root of n is greater than the “emesth” root of m. Is this always the case?

The third problem from last week is a bit more complicated. Let’s start by squaring both expressions:

(√7 + √10)² = 7 + 10 + 2√70 = 17 + 2√70

(√3 + √19)² = 3 + 19 + 2√57 = 22 + 2√57

Subtracting 17 from both expressions, we have

2√70

5 + 2√57

And if we square both expressions:

(2√70)² = 280

(5 + 2√57)² = 253 + 20√57

And subtracting 253 from both amounts we have:

27

20√57

And since √57 > 7, 20√57 > 140, then:

√3 + √19 > √7 + √10

And, after the neuronal warm-up, another one that is a little more difficult, but that can also be solved mentally (or almost):

If x raised to the power x³ is equal to 3, what is the value of x?

As we saw last week, the sixth of the seven operations, rooting, is the inverse of exponentiation, since the latter consists of finding the power from the base and the exponent, and the former consists of finding the base from the power and the exponent. But there is another inverse of exponentiation, consisting of finding the exponent from the base and the power, and this is the seventh operation: logarithm. That is, finding the square root of 9 is equivalent to finding the number whose square is 9, that is, solving the equation x² = 9, while logarithm consists of finding the exponent knowing the base and the power, that is, solving an equation of the form 3ᵡ = 9.

In other words, the logarithm of a number n in base b is the exponent x to which the base must be raised to obtain the number:

Logarithm in base b of n = x means that n = bᵡ

If the base is 10, the logarithms are called decimals, and the values ​​1, 2, 3… correspond, obviously, to the powers of 10:

log₁₀ 10 = 1, log₁₀ 100 = 2, log₁₀ 1000 = 3…

Logarithms were introduced by the Scottish mathematician John Napier in the early 17th century, with the purpose of simplifying calculations by converting multiplications into additions and divisions into subtractions with the help of lists of numbers with their respective logarithms, the well-known tables of logarithms (can you explain why logarithms allow multiplications to be converted into additions?).

But Napier did not use 10 as the base of his logarithms, called natural logarithms, but the number e (what motive do you think he had for this?). Decimal logarithms, also called common or vulgar logarithms, were later developed by the English mathematician Henry Briggs.

If you have understood the concept of logarithm well, it will not be difficult for you to answer these questions:

What are the numbers whose decimal logarithms are between 0 and 2?

What is the decimal logarithm of 0.01?

Knowing that the decimal logarithm of 3 is 0.477, what is the decimal logarithm of 9? What about 30? What about 1/3?