Santa Fe’s win at Campín (4-0, this Saturday) had consequences for its rival, Jaguares. The Cordovan team announced on their social networks the departure of their coach, César Torres.

On its social networks, the club announced that the Cali coach will leave the position once the team’s participation in the 2022-I League ends.

Jaguares informs the fans, journalists and public opinion that by mutual agreement in a talk held between President Nelson Soto and Professor César Torres, he will lead the team until the end of this season. – Jaguares of Córdoba (@JaguaresdeCord) May 1, 2022

Jaguares was left with no chance of reaching the semi-final home runs of the League. They became leaders on the fourth date, but then began to slide down the steps. Today he is in box 13, with 21 points.

Torres had arrived at Jaguares for the start of the 2021-II League, replacing Alberto Suárez. He has directed 38 games, with a balance of 13 wins, 9 draws and 16 losses, with 42 goals scored and 53 conceded.

In the Copa Colombia, Jaguares is in the round of 16, but their chance of advancing is complicated, after losing 3-0 against Millonarios in Campín.

The technicians who have lost their position in this League

Torres is the seventh coach to lose his position so far in the 2022-I League. Juan David Niño (Patriots, date 5), Néstor Craviotto (Bucaramanga, date 8), Alejandro Restrrepo (National, date 9), Juan Carlos Osorio (America, date 13), Carlos Silva (Unión Magdalena, date 15) left before and Martín Cardetti (Santa Fe, date 17).

SPORTS