The neighbors observe the debris of the collapsed tower in Viguera EFE

The causes of the event in the church of the Assumption of Viguera are unknown, which did not cause personal damage

The tower of the Church of the Assumption from the Riojan municipality of Viguerathat dates from seventeenth centuryhas collapsed on Sunday night for causes that are unknown.

At 21:42 Yesterday, an individual alerted the emergency center of the collapse of the Tower of the Church of the Assumption in Viguera, declared of cultural interest. The fall caused a strong rolling and damage In some cars parked in the vicinity, but not personal damage, according to the first provisional data.

Until eleven homes have been evictedand twenty people realojadasthe SOS Rioja, who mobilized by the event with firefighters from Logroño, Civil Guard and emergencies of the Riojan Health Service.

In the incident, which caused a lot of debris, a surrounding house was seriously affected and four vehicles were partially buried.

The rescue canine unit was also mobilized in anticipation that someone could remain among the rubble, and the municipal rigger of Logroño moved to the place.