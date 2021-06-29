The Argentina National Team’s 4-1 victory over Bolivia not only allowed the team led by Lionel Scaloni to finish in first place in Group A in the 2021 Copa América in Brazil: it also allowed both Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero continue making history.
The Rosario star became the soccer player with the highest number of matches played with the Albiceleste (148), surpassing Javier Mascherano, while “Kun” reached 100 and entered a select list of seven footballers which we will review below. Pure history.
The “Kun” is one of those who can extend his number since he continues in activity and being called by the coach on duty, in this case Lionel Scaloni. A top-level forward, the new FC Barcelona player joined the 100 club in last night’s victory against Bolivia, where he could not score but assisted Messi in a great way. “Proud of the 100 games with the National Team,” he wrote.
The current Atlético Madrid coach, with a successful cycle many years ago, passed the barrier of 100 matches played with the selected team, between 1988 – 2002, with three World Cups included (94-98-02).
Angelito, another who will extend his registration and will continue adding since he is in force: Di María has the Qualifiers, the Copa América and perhaps the World Cup in Qatar 2022 ahead of him to continue demonstrating his conditions with the “Albiceleste”. His desire to constantly improve is always there.
One of the most important defenders in the history of our team, with his performances between 1994 – 2007, where 3 World Cups are included, always being a reference and symbol.
Since 2007, the top 10 players with the most presence in the It was led by the same person: Javier Zanetti, known to all as the “Pupi”. The former right-back served in the national team between 1994 – 2011. Leader like few others.
From his participation in the “Albiceleste” in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the “Jefecito” Javier Mascherano became the leader in solitude of the ranking, after 15 uninterrupted years as one of the maximum references of the national team, between 2003 and 2018. Messi surpassed him yesterday.
Against Bolivia, the best player on the planet became the Argentine footballer with the most appearances in the National Team with 148, surpassing the already retired Javier Mascherano. Undoubtedly, Lionel will extend that figure and will approach 200, since he still has this Copa América, the Qualifiers and the World Cup in Qatar. Then he will decide until when. Hopefully it will be for a long time, Captain.
