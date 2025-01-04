Real Madrid announced this Thursday the start of the process for the elections for the club’s presidency with the call of the Board of Directors of Florentino Pérez, current president of the white team, for January 7.

“The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, calls the club’s Board of Directors on January 7, 2025, at 5:30 p.m., with the aim of starting the election process for the president and Board of Directors for the next four years,” says the club’s statement on its official website.

Florentino was re-elected president in April 2021 after only presenting his candidacy to preside over the entity and thus faced his sixth term at the head of Madrid. The 77-year-old also president of ACS, presided over the white entity from 2000 to 2006, the year he resigned, before returning in 2009.

Since that year 2000, Florentino has won 65 titles as head of the white club: 37 in football (7 European Cups, 7 Club World Cups, 6 European Super Cups, 7 Leagues, 3 King’s Cups and 7 Spanish Super Cups) and 28 basketball (3 European Cups, 1 Intercontinental Cup, 8 Leagues, 7 Copas del Rey and 9 Spanish Super Cups).

The 7 requirements to be able to present yourself

– Be Spanish

– Be of legal age and with full capacity to act

– Not be subject to a sanction of disqualification from holding management positions.

– Be a member of the club with at least 20 years of uninterrupted seniority in the case of the president, fifteen years in the case of vice presidents and ten years in the other cases

– Not hold management positions in other football clubs, nor be active as a player, referee, coach or technician of the same at the time of proclamation as a candidate.

– Contribute 15% of the club’s general expenses budget as collateral.

– Be up to date in the fulfillment of social duties.