From time to time the Tax Agency sends us a notification to inform us of a change, to request a document or any other pending process. When someone receives a notification from the Treasury, they are usually alarmed, butor all the news that comes from the Tax Agency is bad. In this publication we show you the different notifications from the Treasury, according to aycelaborytax.com:

communicative letter

Sometimes the Treasury sends letters with simple informative notifications that do not need a response, but some letters from the Tax Agency are certified, so you have to confirm its receipt so that the Treasury knows that you have received it. It is important to verify receipt so that it does not appear in Treasury notifications in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

checks

Treasury can send notifications by way of verification, which can be notifications of requirement (the slightest, is received when the data that the Treasury has does not coincide with that of the cooperator), notifications of provisional liquidation proposal and allegation procedures (The Treasury modifies any declaration that we have presented) and notifications of resolution of the procedure (the final confirmation of the previous two).

Request for information with related persons

treasury can request information about a related person or company with us. It is important to send a response within the deadline established in the notification itself.

Providence of urgency

Treasury sends an order of urgency to collect a debt once the term corresponding to the voluntary payment has ended. It usually carries a surcharge on the debt itself and interest for the delay.

seizure proceedings

According to the aforementioned website, the seizure procedure “is a notice in which the Tax Agency requires information on the amount owed to a supplier. The debtor must always answer this notice or they could face serious consequences.

Tax investigation communication

The Treasury also notifies the people to whom the a Tax Inspection. It can be random and does not have to affect only suspicious taxpayers. The notification is sent at the beginning of the tax investigation and the affected party must present all the requested documentation.

Notification of disciplinary proceedings

A notification of the beginning of a sanctioning file is received when it is confirmed some kind of unjustified offense for not having complied with tax regulations. The message arrives via email, the beginning of the file is reported but not the amount of the sanction, therefore, a defense of the file can be made before the final resolution arrives.