Quantum microscopy device. Lance Hayashida/Caltech (Lance Hayashida/Caltech)

Cosmology, elementary particles, optics, new materials and quantum communication are the fields of physics that have awarded the Leonardo scholarships from the BBVA Foundation this 2023. The objective of this special call is to finance each researcher with 40,000 euros, specifically focusing on the physics by “the particularly productive character of the scientific community”, explains the Foundation.

Among the winners in the scientific field, there is the exploration of the origins of matter and the mysterious dark energy of which almost 70% of the universe is made up; the creation of new materials with applications in multiple fields; the development of quantum technologies to reinforce cybersecurity in the transmission of information on-line; glasses designed to correct the vision of patients with cataracts without resorting to surgery.

With the explicit objective of searching for the “Leonardo da Vinci of the 21st century”, the financial support of the entity is adjusted to the requirements of the scientists, understanding and respecting the differences between the specialties, as well as the demands of each research project. One of the requirements is that it must be carried out between 12 and 18 months after obtaining it.

More information

The seven projects and the researchers awarded for their innovative proposals, among the 72 applications received:

Quantum technologies for efficient and secure communications by Carlos Antón Solanas, principal investigator of a project “Attraction of CAM talent” in the Department of Physics of Materials of the Autonomous University of Madrid

The “cosmic messages” sent by a dead star by Clara Cuesta Soria, Ramón y Cajal postdoctoral researcher in the Basic Research Department of the Center for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research (CIEMAT)

In search of clues to understand the dark energy of the universe by Héctor Gil Marín, Ramón y Cajal postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona

Designing quantum materials to fulfill a great dream of physics by Tobias Grass, scientific researcher at the Donostia International Physics Center (DIPC)

light-emitting nanomaterials by Gabriel Lozano Barbero, senior scientist at the Institute of Materials Science of Seville (ICMS – CSIC)

Glasses to correct cataracts without surgery by Alba María Paniagua Díaz, postdoctoral researcher at the Optics Laboratory of the University of Murcia

Detecting neutrinos to understand the origin of matterby Patricia Sánchez Lucas, Juan de la Cierva postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Theoretical Physics and the Cosmos of the University of Granada

More information

The General call for Leonardo Scholarships for 2023 has just been inaugurated, consists of 55 financial aids in 10 different areas, from science to the humanities, and is open until May 31. The Foundation’s economic incentives are specially designed for researchers who, despite their work experience, cannot develop their frontier projects as they wish. The foundership is aimed at individuals, between 30 and 45, who want an opportunity to “consolidate or advance” their professional development, both in scientific research and in cultural creation, while contributing to enriching society. Since the creation of award in 2014the BBVA Foundation has financed 551 projects and has endowed them with more than 22.4 million euros.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.