The seven natural wonders that you can enjoy on a visit to Navarra

Nature has the power to transport us to landscapes that seem taken from another planet and remind us of the immensity and beauty of the surrounding environment. In Navarra, this natural abundance is manifested in incredible ways: great forests that seem delighted, cascades of turquoise waters, endless deserts and gorges. Each place of this land offers a unique demonstration of how the passage of time has been molding the landscape at will.

Throughout the entire region, there are unimaginable places that stand out for their particular beauty. If you are a nature lover you cannot miss the seven natural wonders of Navarra, impressive corners that allow to know its wildest essence. From the Nacedero of Urederraloaded with waters of an intense blue, until the immensity of the Natural Park of the Real Bardenasa huge desert taken from another world.

Irati jungle





Between great valleys and mountains, northeastern Navarra, is the Irati junglea legendary forest that will transport you to an atmosphere of tranquility with a spectacular biodiversity. It has one of the largest beech-abetals in Europe, being surpassed in size by the black jungle in Germany. In addition, it houses species such as roe deer, deer and raptors and thanks to its perfect state of conservation, it makes it a perfect destination for nature lovers. The history of this park is linked to the sustainable exploitation of wood, also used in the construction of musical ships and instruments.

To visit it, you can make different hiking routes, such as the Irabia reservoir route Or Lizardoia’s places, also including some options to ski in the winter months. The best time to visit the Irati jungle is in autumn, when the forest has a contrast of reddish and gold colors.

Nacedero of Urederra





Located in the Sierra de Urbasa, the Nacedero of Urederra It is an incredible birth, where the crystalline waters of the river take a turquoise tone. It is surrounded by a leafy forest and has a route of about six kilometers back and forth from the town of Baquedanowhere the roads have impressive viewpoints and good signage.

The Nacedero of Urederra has regulated access to preserve the environment and also, the bathroom is totally prohibited to conserve its turquoise waters. To visit it, the best time is the spring and autumn stations, when the river flow is larger and the tones of the strongest landscape. In addition, it has a combination of waterfalls, pools and an impressive vegetation, turning this place into one of Navarra’s natural wonders.

Natural Park of the Real Bardenas





Located in southeastern Navarra, the Natural Park of the Real Bardenas It is a semi -desert landscape shaped by the erosion of time, with incredible formations such as the head of Castildetierra, its most famous symbol. This Park declared a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO, combines plains and ravines in an arid place although full of biodiversity, with species such as the Royal Eagle and the fox.

The Royal Bardenas are a corner that can be visited both by car and by bicycle and standing, with various hiking routes such as the 34 -kilometer runway through the White Bardena or the Pilate Balcony viewpoint. The best time of the year to visit it is in spring or autumn where you will avoid extreme heat.

Lumbier Foz





The Lumbier Foz It is located northwest of Navarra, about 30 kilometers south of Pamplona. It is an incredible gorge formed by the erosion of the Irati River, extends over three kilometers and contains walls that reach 100 meters high. A show not only geological, but also has a rich biodiversity. Among its whole flora, the poplars and willows stand out, and their fauna, species such as the grim vulture, the pilgrim hawk and the foxes and wild boars.

In addition, Lumbier Foz has a diversity of paths where nature lovers can choose between several hiking routes. One of the most popular roads is the Lumbier Foz path, with a little less than three kilometers, ideal for family. The best time to visit it is in spring and autumn, avoiding the months of higher temperatures. It is a wonderful destination to enjoy simple and well -marked paths surrounded by a beautiful biodiversity in the heart of Navarra.

Roncal Valley





He Roncal Valleylocated in the Navarrese Pyrenees, it is a corner where local culture and nature merge. This valley is surrounded by impressive mountains, such as the table of the three kings, being the highest peak of Navarra with about 2,444 meters of altitude. In addition, this beautiful place also offers a variety of landscapes of forests, meadows and rivers.

The Roncal Valley has a rich cultural heritage, being an area of ​​tradition and natural beauty. Among its traditions include livestock, giving rise to the popular Roncal cheese that stands out for its intense flavor. In addition, some villages of the Valley as Isaba, Roncal and Garde, retain ancient parties and customs that unite and strengthen the link with their past.

The valley is a perfect place to perform outdoor activities, such as hiking routes through the Belagua Canyon or ski in the winter months at the Saint Martin’s Pierre Ski station. Without a doubt, the Roncal Valley is a destination that offers an unforgettable experience combining culture, gastronomy and nature.

Zugarramurdi caves





The Zugarramurdi caves Or also known as the Cuevas de las Brujas, they are located north of the province of Navarra. They are famous for their history related to witchcraft and are formed by the erosion of water in the limestone rock, extending along hundreds of meters. It is a paradise for nature lovers, offering guided tours where to explore both their geology and their history.

In addition, in the area you can carry out various outdoor activities such as hiking routes that connect with the Urdax caveExploration of the Las Cuevas Natural Park, where you can enjoy its incredible biodiversity. From Bean and Robles forests to a wide variety of birds. You can also enjoy aquatic activities in the closest rivers such as kayak or canoeing and learn about the history of witchcraft in the Witch Museum.

Urbasa-Andía Natural Park





He Urbasa-Andía Natural Parklocated between Navarra and Álava, contains approximately 25,000 hectares of mountainous landscapes, waterfalls and forests. Urbasa and Andía massifs stand out, with more than 1,000 meters of altitude and an impressive biodiversity. Between the flora it has beech and oak and a fauna with deer and leoned vultures.

The park is perfect for outdoor activities such as hiking routes where the Oltza waterfalls and the viewpoint of Urbasa’s table stand out. In addition, this place contains a cultural heritage, including numerous hermitages and monasteries and is part of the Camino de Santiago. Urbasa-Andía Natural Park is a dream destination for those who want to live a unique experience in the deepest of nature.