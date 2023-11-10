Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Split

Putin’s top propagandist Solovyov is calling for nuclear weapons against the West and the annihilation of Ukraine. The most violent threats from Russia’s state TV in the ranking.

Moscow – He is considered the radical voice of the Russian government: Vladimir Rudolfovich Solovyov. On his talk show Sunday evening with Vladimir Solovyov Every week, the television presenter provides his audience with propagandistic arguments that are intended to justify the war in Ukraine and portray Russia as the real victim of a Western campaign.

The 60-year-old regularly outdoes himself with threats against all alleged enemies of Russia. It’s difficult to keep track of things. Read a ranking of Solovyov’s most violent statements on Russian state TV here.

The ranking of threats on Russia’s state TV: 7th place

In seventh place among the most violent threats on Russia’s state TV is Solovyov’s longing wish. Vladimir Putin’s propagandist dreamed of the return of the Soviet Union in June 2023. As a guest on the radio show Full Contact, Solovyov demanded: “Give the Soviet Union back its territory. Why the hell did she collapse anyway? Because some degenerates started talking about sovereignty?” The Soviet Union was dissolved in December 1991. In addition to Russia, numerous nation states emerged, including Ukraine. A return of the socialist confederation would be tantamount to a threat to almost all of Russia’s neighboring states.

Star presenter on Russia’s state TV and known as Putin’s voice: propagandist Vladimir Solovyov. © IMAGO/Pavel Bednyakov

The ranking of threats on Russia’s state TV: 6th place

Sixth place in the ranking of threats was taken by a celebratory speech that Solovyov dedicated to the Russian military in his own television show. According to the Global Fire Power think tank, the fifth largest army in the world has been suffering heavy losses in the war with Ukraine for more than two years. For Solovyov, however, Russia’s troops remain role models for their guild. “Universities around the world will teach the fighting style of our soldiers in the future,” said Putin’s confidant in June 2023. Any opponent could be “wiped out,” was the clear threat to the West and Ukraine. For Solovyov, their units are just “running monkeys with grenades” anyway.

The ranking of threats on Russia’s state TV: 5th place

In fifth place is a threat from Russia’s state TV, which was primarily aimed at Ukraine. As the world discussed the possible supply of cluster munitions from the West, Solovyov in his evening show threatened President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government with a tribunal in Kiev, which had been conquered until then. There the “Ukrainian Nazi junta” would then have to “account” for its actions. Shortly before, the International Criminal Court in The Hague announced investigations against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the Russian president’s confidants View photo series

The ranking of threats on Russia’s state TV: 4th place

Fourth place in the ranking goes to Solovyov’s angry speech, which he gave in February 2023 and which was primarily aimed at Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Because he announced support for Ukraine with modern Leopard tanks, Putin’s propagandist burst his collar. One should “ram the carcass of Pistorius into the cannon of a Leopard tank”. The Russian star presenter called the defense minister a “scumbag” and a “Nazi” and ended his tantrum with a bizarre threat to the West: “They will eat all the moose lips!”

The ranking of threats on Russia’s state TV: 3rd place

But Pistorius is not the only target of Solovyov’s threats. This is proven by third place in the ranking. With regard to the Federal Republic, Putin’s propagandist announced that Germany would soon be under the Russian flag. “We will finish it, we will take Berlin again, and this time we will not leave,” said the television presenter on his show in early November 2023.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

The ranking of threats on Russia’s state TV: 2nd place

In second place in the ranking is Solovyov’s declaration that Russia is in a “holy war” against Ukraine. Seeing himself on behalf of God, the TV presenter threatened the “devils” in Kiev with “flames and brimstone – like Sodom and Gomorrah.” The Ukrainian capital must be razed to the ground. Solovyov ended his speech with the following words: “A bayonet in the butt of a Satanist is effective. That’s what the Old Testament is about.”

The ranking of threats on Russia’s state TV: 1st place

First place and thus the top spot in the ranking is occupied by a threat that regularly appears on Russia’s state TV: the start of a nuclear war against the West. Solovyov himself has already called for rocket attacks on Europe’s cities. Paris, Berlin and London were to be destroyed. “Let their mothers cry,” Solovyov demanded. If Russia lost the war against Ukraine, Solovyov even threatened the downfall of humanity at another time in the same place. Then Russia will “turn the whole world into ashes.” (dil)