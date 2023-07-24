Pedro Sánchez has always known how to take advantage of his opportunities, risking everything or nothing, but it has taken him many years to be taken seriously. In some sectors they still do not do so five years after arriving at La Moncloa. The day he began to tell in his environment his plans to run in the PSOE primaries, almost 10 years ago, almost everyone advised him against it. They took him for crazy. An unknown deputy, who had rebounded in 2013 because Cristina Narbona left her seat to go to the National Security Council, had no chance of reaching the top of a party that was then at a low point after the 2011 debacle and the internal war between Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba and Carmen Chacón, but he had governed for 24 years and knew that at some point he would do it again. Not even his closest friends saw it clearly.

Sánchez did not have great godparents. No one relevant from the party was present at the official presentation of his candidacy. At that time, the great candidate was Susana Díaz, the candidate against the party establishment was Eduardo Madina, and Patxi López was on the table as another option. Finally, Sánchez knew how to take advantage of the war between Madina and Díaz, who decided not to run unless it was for a congress by acclamation —something similar to what Alberto Núñez Feijóo would later do in the PP— and seized power in a totally unexpected way with the push of the most important federation of the PSOE, the Andalusian one, which Díaz put at his service to sink Madina.

Sánchez then showed that, despite being unknown, he had been in the shadows on the device for a long time and knew how to command. Diaz believed that he could control it, but he would soon see that it was not going to be like that.

Sánchez became strong in the general secretariat, he stood in two elections in 2015 and 2016, had bad results but avoided the sorpasso of Podemos, which would have been his grave. He tried an investiture, agreed with Ciudadanos at the same time that he spoke with Podemos, he did everything, but he could not reach La Moncloa. Meanwhile, the men and women with the most power in his party worked to throw him out and thus avoid a third electoral repetition, because the PSOE leader refused to abstain so that Mariano Rajoy could be sworn in. Until October 1, 2016 arrived. After a plot to overthrow him that was experienced with enormous drama, in full view of devastated militants, supporters and voters, Sánchez left through the back door and thought, like everyone else, that his political life had ended.

Again, nobody gave a penny for him when he decided to run again in the primaries. The protagonists were similar. Susana Díaz —this time with the support of Madina himself and practically the entire leadership of the party, including the two former presidents, Felipe González and José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, in addition to all those who had been Sánchez’s friends and members of his leadership. Against all odds, as he has repeated these days to plug his followers’ morale, he won again. This time without support from the Andalusian federation or sponsors of any kind. Only the enraged bases against the leadership for having thrown him out and for having made Rajoy president with his abstention.

For those who support Sánchez, now a large majority in the party after that epic comeback and that image of a brave man facing the full power of his party, the leader saved the PSOE from having ended up like the French or Greek socialists, surpassed in irrelevance by their left. Because with that image of leader of the bases, he stopped Podemos and kept the PSOE as a true alternative to the PP, contrary to what happens in France or Greece, and at some point also in Italy. For critics, the internal power that Sánchez achieved by defeating the entire leadership in the primaries caused the party to be devastated because his presidentialism ended all counterpowers.

Despite that internal victory, hardly anyone still took Sánchez seriously. The polls even came to place the PSOE fourth. This stage is spoken of as that of irrelevance. And yet, again and against all odds, the leader of the PSOE was encouraged in June 2018 to present a motion of censure that seemed lost.

Even he didn’t seem to believe much in her, and he hesitated to move to win her over. But he made it, and he arrived at La Moncloa without giving anyone much time to process him. The week before he was fighting to be taken seriously, so that they would not pay attention to the polls that gave him fourth, and the following weekend he was president and began to design a government that had an impact on many because of its level.

Always on an adventure, then with Iván Redondo as a strategist, Sánchez did not give anyone a break. The rescue of the Aquarius, the first budgets, the sharp rise in the minimum wage. The opposition could not keep up with him. As soon as they saw the photo of Colón, with PP, Ciudadanos and Vox, Sánchez and Redondo understood that they had a clear message and they called early elections. Everything fast, always with the maximum level of risk. And it went very well. The PP sank to 66 seats, and Sánchez had several options for a majority. But there he again made a very risky decision, which would be one of his worst mistakes, if not the worst: repeat the elections to try to govern alone. He did not make it and had to accept the coalition. He lost seats —10 between PSOE and Unidas Podemos—, which made him more dependent on ERC or even Bildu, something that would later wear him down a lot and above all he was left without a plan b: Ciudadanos went from 57 to 10 seats and was no longer valid for an alternative majority, which would have been very useful in such a convulsive legislature, if only as a pressure mechanism.

the pandemic

Even so, Sánchez, who hardly ever admits mistakes and never looks back, kept pedaling and achieved many more milestones: labor reform, pensions, housing law, euthanasia, memory, more increases in the minimum wage —up to 47% in total— and above all, he survived politically a very harsh pandemic in which he had to make drastic decisions: not only to lock the entire population at home, but also to spend up to 6,000 million euros a month to save 3.5 million workers in ERTE and thousands of companies. The Government was convinced that things would improve a lot from then on and it would have a second legislature without problems. The success in the Catalan elections, where Salvador Illa, the face of the Government in the pandemic, won, emboldened La Moncloa.

But then came the elections in Madrid, the Andalusian elections and, finally, the municipal and regional elections on May 28, with an enormous loss of institutional power for the PSOE. They showed that the deterioration was serious. La Moncloa was at risk. He called early elections and, against all odds, the right did not add an absolute majority. Pedro Sánchez has seven lives.

