It’s official, there are no doubts, a star is born. We can consider the 2022/23 season as the year of Fede Valverde’s emergence. A colossal player, who has the quality of playing anywhere on the field and doing it well. Fede is neither a winger nor a midfielder, what Fede is is a footballer like the top of a pine tree. Here we leave you all the goals he has scored so far this season. He has 7 goals in all competitions and three in the last three games:
His first goal came in the match against Celta de Vigo away from home. It was the goal that put an end to the night, he came from behind on the right wing to take the ball from Benzema and define with a sharp blow to the goalkeeper’s long post.
The second took much more importance. With Real Madrid asleep against Mallorca, he scored a ”Maradonian” goal, picked up the ball 70 meters from the goal and finished the play with a left-footed shot that cleared all the cobwebs from the Bernabéu goal just before half-time .
From there he gained confidence and the third and fourth goals in a row came. The third against Lepzig in a gray game for Madrid at the last minute and the fourth in the derby against Atlético de Madrid to make it 0-2 and put the game on track.
The selection break arrived and after returning to The league It was difficult for him to score again until one of the decisive days arrived: El Clásico. He scored the first of the match with a dry shot from the edge of the area making Ter Stegen’s striated impossible.
After that, came the visit to Elchewhere he opened the can 10 minutes into the game with an early dribble shot from the edge with his left footand without time to rest, against Sevillain a rather boring match, he took a whiplash that even Bonou himself could not see.
