Fortunately, scientists have been obtaining more and more evidence that lifestyle plays a very important role in improving brain function and preventing neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Food is a separate chapter in this line of defense.

A balanced diet is extremely welcome to the brain, but to facilitate our mission of making good choices in the market and at the table, we have listed here seven foods that, integrated into a healthy routine, nourish neurons and help preserve memory and other cognitive capabilities.

Egg yolk

Contains choline, which helps improve memory. Studies indicate that choline deficiency may be associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The egg can be introduced into the diet from 8 months of age.

Fish such as salmon, anchovies, sardines, tuna and herring

In addition to these foods being strong antioxidants, they are also sources of fatty acids and omega 3, which help in brain development. Fish can be introduced into the diet from 9 months of age, but with care, as they are highly allergenic.

Papaya, mango, peach, carrot and pumpkin

They are food sources of betacarotene and antioxidants, which fight cell aging. They can be introduced into the diet from 6 months of age.

Strawberry, cherry, raspberry, blackberry, pitanga, watermelon and tomato

They have antioxidant pigments that fight free radicals and help improve memory. These fruits can be introduced into the diet from 6 months of age.

Chestnuts, walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts and peanuts

In addition to being rich in vitamins, these foods have high amounts of selenium and antioxidants. They can be introduced into the diet from 1 year of age, but with care, as they are highly allergenic.

Green Tea

It contains dopamine, a great substance for memory and concentration.

Meat, whole grains, legumes, milk and derivatives

These foods are sources of B vitamins. They help regulate transmission between neurons. In red meat, you also find iron, which can help with a good memory. All these options can be inserted into the diet from 7 months of age.