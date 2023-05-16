The enormous controversy generated has forced the leadership of EH Bildu to change the pace and rectify by removing the seven exetarras with blood crimes from their electoral lists. This was announced by those affected in a joint statement published in ‘Naiz’ in which they ensured that “we do not want a future without a past, but neither can we accept the actions of those reactionary sectors that want to condemn our country to a past without future”. Their name, for technical reasons, will continue on the 28-M ballots, but they have promised not to take office in the event that they are elected.
They are Jose Antonio Torre Altonaga, Asier Uribarri Benito, Lander Maruri Basagoiti, Begoña Uzkudun Etxenagusia, Jose Ramón Rojo González, Juan Carlos Arriaga Martínez and Agustín Muiños Díaz.
The signatories seek to mark distances between their cases and that of the other 37 candidates who in their day were convicted of crimes of terrorism but not for blood crimes. «Our specific cases have been more prominent due to the events for which we were convicted. We are not going to deny now our militancy of the past nor the responsibility that we assume with it, “they say.
In their communiqué they address the victims of terrorism. “With this decision we want to address in the first place the victims of ETA and, in general, all the people who have suffered in this conflict, in order to show our commitment so that neither our words nor our actions ever add the slightest suffering. to what has already been».
Why have they made this decision five days after the controversy broke out? “The configuration of the lists in our respective municipalities has reached an undoubted importance, which forces us, for different reasons, to withdraw our candidacies to the extent possible and to ensure that in no case will we take the position of councilor”, they confess in a cryptic message .
What are the “different motives”? Part by part. The importance was evident from the moment someone decides to include them in their lists. A predictable controversy that broke out when Covite publicly denounced it. Since then, EH Bildu has tried to get around it, believing that the storm would subside sooner rather than later. But not. The nationalist leftist lists have overshadowed the electoral campaign to such an extent that the Prime Minister had to “reproach” them for this decision because “it was not decent” during his recent visit to the White House.
Perhaps in Euskadi the wear and tear will be minimal on 28-M, but the whitening operation of the EH Bildu in Madrid, establishing itself as a tough competitor of the PNV, marking an outstanding social profile at the hands of Esquerra, has been seriously compromised. Their credibility has been touched and they have placed the PSOE, their great supporter, in serious trouble at the gates not just of 28-M, but of the general elections at the end of the year. This is undoubtedly another of those “reasons” mentioned in the statement.
These are the seven exetarras with blood crimes
Agustín Muiños Días, who attends Legutiano, was sentenced in 1985 to 29 years in prison for the 1983 murder of businessman José Antonio Julián Bayano. The sentence specifies that the penalty is accompanied by “absolute disqualification” during the time it is executed. This is also the case of the 55-year prison sentence in 1996 for Juan Ramón Rojo González, number 21 on the list in the Irún mayor’s office, for the murder of Francisco Gil Mendoza and the wounding of his brother in 1991.
They were also convicted of terrorism and are on the lists of Bildu Lander Maruri Basagoiti and Asier Uribarri Benito, sentenced in 201 to 16 years in prison for participating as accomplices in the murder, in 1997, of the civil guard José Manuel García Fernández. Also José Antonio Torre Altonaga, for having collaborated in the attack in 1978 that killed two workers in some works at the Lemoniz nuclear power plant. Also convicted of murders are Begoña Uzkudun Etxenagusia and Juan Carlos Arriaga Martínez.
Some of the seven exetarras with blood crimes who have now renounced going on Bildu’s black lists came to commit murders in the towns where they now intended to be elected councilors. This is the case of Juan Ramón Rojo González, sentenced to 27 years in prison for the murder of national police officer José Ansean in Bilbao and another 30 years in prison for the murder of Francisco Gil in Irún. Paradoxically, Bildu presents him as number 21 on the mayor’s list of the Basque municipality where he murdered the victim.
A similar case is that of Begoña Uzkudun, sentenced in 1989 to 18 years in prison for the murder in 1984 of Azkoitia City Councilor José Larrañaga Arenas, although she also accumulated other sentences for cover-up and falsification of documents. The ETA member was released from prison in 2006 despite the fact that she still had a sentence to serve. She now presented herself with Bildu as number three to the Regil Mayor’s Office, a municipality that is less than 15 kilometers from the town where she murdered the victim.
