The enormous controversy generated has forced the leadership of EH Bildu to change the pace and rectify by removing the seven exetarras with blood crimes from their electoral lists. This was announced by those affected in a joint statement published in ‘Naiz’ in which they ensured that “we do not want a future without a past, but neither can we accept the actions of those reactionary sectors that want to condemn our country to a past without future”. Their name, for technical reasons, will continue on the 28-M ballots, but they have promised not to take office in the event that they are elected.

They are Jose Antonio Torre Altonaga, Asier Uribarri Benito, Lander Maruri Basagoiti, Begoña Uzkudun Etxenagusia, Jose Ramón Rojo González, Juan Carlos Arriaga Martínez and Agustín Muiños Díaz.

The signatories seek to mark distances between their cases and that of the other 37 candidates who in their day were convicted of crimes of terrorism but not for blood crimes. «Our specific cases have been more prominent due to the events for which we were convicted. We are not going to deny now our militancy of the past nor the responsibility that we assume with it, “they say.

In their communiqué they address the victims of terrorism. “With this decision we want to address in the first place the victims of ETA and, in general, all the people who have suffered in this conflict, in order to show our commitment so that neither our words nor our actions ever add the slightest suffering. to what has already been».

Why have they made this decision five days after the controversy broke out? “The configuration of the lists in our respective municipalities has reached an undoubted importance, which forces us, for different reasons, to withdraw our candidacies to the extent possible and to ensure that in no case will we take the position of councilor”, they confess in a cryptic message .

What are the “different motives”? Part by part. The importance was evident from the moment someone decides to include them in their lists. A predictable controversy that broke out when Covite publicly denounced it. Since then, EH Bildu has tried to get around it, believing that the storm would subside sooner rather than later. But not. The nationalist leftist lists have overshadowed the electoral campaign to such an extent that the Prime Minister had to “reproach” them for this decision because “it was not decent” during his recent visit to the White House.

Perhaps in Euskadi the wear and tear will be minimal on 28-M, but the whitening operation of the EH Bildu in Madrid, establishing itself as a tough competitor of the PNV, marking an outstanding social profile at the hands of Esquerra, has been seriously compromised. Their credibility has been touched and they have placed the PSOE, their great supporter, in serious trouble at the gates not just of 28-M, but of the general elections at the end of the year. This is undoubtedly another of those “reasons” mentioned in the statement.