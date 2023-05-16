The seven exetarras with blood crimes included in the Bildu lists for 28-M have announced that they resign from being councilors, in the case of being elected, to “contribute to peace and coexistence”, according to a letter published this Tuesday morning in the newspaper nose, left linked abertzale. “The configuration of the lists in our respective municipalities has reached an undoubted importance, which forces us, for different reasons, to withdraw our candidacies to the extent possible and to ensure that in no case will we take the position of councilor”, they say in the letter, in which they reduce the weight in ETA of the rest of the candidates convicted of terrorism who are still in the candidacies. The inclusion in the Bildu sheets of ex-terrorists convicted of murder had become one of the axes of the electoral contest, and the main weapon against the PSOE of PP and Vox. The signatories of the letter are the exetarras Jose Antonio Torre Altonaga, Asier Uribarri Benito, Lander Maruri Basagoiti, Begoña Uzkudun Etxenagusia, Jose Ramón Rojo González, Juan Carlos Arriaga Martínez and Agustín Muiños Díaz, who emphasize that they make this decision not to “add pain to those who have suffered”, as well as “to deny that EH Bildu has the objective of legitimizing ETA”.

The letter of the seven specifies that this measure means withdrawing the candidacy “to the extent possible”, although they stress that “in no case will they take office as councillor”. With the letter, they say, they want to address “in the first place to the victims of ETA” with an end: “To show our commitment in this way so that neither our words nor our actions ever add the slightest suffering to what already existed.” The signatories are aware of the “political and media dust” that the presence of the 44 exetarras on the lists has raised, especially that of themselves. They admit that their case has gained more importance because of the facts for which they were convicted. “Now we are not going to deny our past militancy or the responsibility we assume with it.” But they insist that their only strategy now is peace.

Of the rest of the candidates up to 44, on the other hand, they say that many were sentenced “under the strategy of ‘everything is ETA’ that pursued strictly political activities”, a thesis that was born with the leader of the Basque PP Jaime Mayor Oreja, minister of the Interior with José María Aznar. To take action against them, he says, would be to “continue to trample on” their rights, he writes. However, the political controversy has not focused on the seven convicted of murders, but on the mere presence of people who were members of ETA on the lists, which was denounced by the Collective of Victims of Terrorism (Covite).

The signatories make it clear that more than a decade ago they assumed an “unequivocal commitment to exclusively political and democratic paths”, and expressly adhere to the Declaration of October 18 (the tenth anniversary of the end of the ETA attacks in which the radicals reaffirmed their democratic commitment). For them, the controversy of the last days “has little or nothing to do with the construction of coexistence and peace”, and they deny any attempt to whitewash the past, both from the band and from the left. abertzale and of themselves. “It cannot be argued that EH Bildu has the objective of ratifying our previous trajectory (…). Obviously, their participation in this collective project that is EH Bildu is not intended to legitimize ETA”.

The signatories of the letter are:

Agustin Muinos Diazwho is running for the mayoralty of Legutio (Álava) in position number six on the EH Bildu list and was sentenced in 1985 to 29 years in prison for the murder, in 1983, of businessman José Antonio Julián Bayano.

Jose Ramon Rojo Gonzalez, number 21 on the list for mayor of Irun (Gipuzkoa), sentenced to 55 years for the murder of Francisco Gil Mendoza and the wounding of his brother in 1991.

Lander Maruri Basagoiti, second alternate on the list for the mayoralty of Zierbena (Bizkaia), and Asier Uribarri Benitonumber four on the list for mayor of Maruri-Jatabe (Bizkaia), were sentenced in 2001 to 16 years in prison each for their participation as accomplices in the murder, in 1997, of the civil guard José Manuel García Fernández.

Jose Antonio Torre Altonaga, aka Medius, penalized for his collaboration in the attack that cost the lives, in 1978, of two workers in the works of the Lemoniz nuclear power plant, he is part of the list for the mayor’s office of Mungia (Bizkaia).

Begona Uzkudun Etxenagusia, who is number three on the list for mayor of Errezil (Gipuzkoa), received two sentences in 1989 that totaled more than 100 years in prison for two fatal attacks.

Juan Carlos Arriaga Martineznumber three on the list for mayor of Berrioplano (Navarra), was sentenced in 1989 to 29 years in prison for the 1984 murder of businessman and retired Army commander Jesús Alcocer Jiménez.

Otegi statement

This noon, Arnaldo Otegi, national coordinator of EH Bildu, has appeared at the headquarters of the formation in San Sebastián, to read a statement from the political table of the formation in which he values ​​the letter of the seven, and reaffirms that the ” almost 4,500 candidates, all of them with their civil and political rights in force, subscribe to EH Bildu’s commitment to exclusively peaceful and democratic ways”. In his opinion, what happened after learning that 44 candidates abertzales were from ETA has been a “new unacceptable campaign of harassment and demolition by certain sectors of the Spanish right, to which other forces have irresponsibly joined, to create a quagmire in which to splash around for mere political and electoral interests”. Having said that, they admit that EH Bildu must assume its responsibility and “act accordingly”.

The statement from the political table adds: “Although it is practically inevitable that this type of operation by reactionary and regressive sectors will occur, it is our obligation to do everything possible to avoid them or mitigate their effects, to reaffirm our willingness to move towards the future and not generate anxiety in other sectors that, based on diversity and even discrepancy, are willing to walk the path to build democratic coexistence through the exercise of all rights for all people. That is the commitment that we want to acquire today before our people. This is how we interpret the decision of some of the EH Bildu candidates to resign from being councillors, a decision that we applaud as it is an unequivocal gesture in the sense of the commitment described”.

The complete letter of the seven exetarras This is the full text of the letter signed by Jose Antonio Torre Altonaga, Asier Uribarri Benito, Lander Maruri Basagoiti, Begoña Uzkudun Etxenagusia, Jose Ramón Rojo González, Juan Carlos Arriaga Martínez and Agustín Muiños Díaz, published exclusively by the newspaper noseheir of Garawhich offers this translation: “The inclusion of our names in the EH Bildu candidacies in our respective towns has raised a great deal of political and media dust. 44 candidates have been cited, most of whom were sentenced under the ‘everything is ETA’ strategy that pursued strictly political activities and that led to the violation of the civil and political rights of many citizens.It would be a disservice to the minimum democratic principles if it is accepted that said rights can continue to be trampled on. Our specific cases have been more prominent due to the facts for which we were convicted. We are not going to deny now our militancy of the past nor the responsibility that we assume with it. See also EU considers paying Elon Musk to maintain internet systems in Ukraine The configuration of the lists in our respective municipalities has reached an undoubted importance, which forces us, for different reasons, to withdraw our candidacies to the extent possible and to ensure that in no case will we take the position of councilor. With this decision we want to address, first of all, the victims of ETA and, in general, all the people who have suffered in this conflict, thus showing our commitment so that neither our words nor our actions ever add the slightest suffering to the already been We want to highlight that from the beginning we participated in the change in strategy of the nationalist left that took place more than a decade ago, and that we assumed its unequivocal commitment through exclusively political and democratic ways. Likewise, we expressly join the Declaration of October 18 as a self-critical look at the previous cycle of confrontation. It is not in our spirit to hide the past and we believe sincere, constructive and complete memory exercises are necessary. We do not want a future without a past, but neither can we take for granted the actions of those reactionary sectors that want to condemn our country to a past without a future. It is quite obvious that in recent days partisan and electoral interests have prevailed that have little or nothing to do with the construction of coexistence and peace, and that the objective of the controversy is none other than to harm EH Bildu , having managed to be an inescapable benchmark and the main transforming force. In our opinion, it cannot be argued that EH Bildu’s objective is to ratify our previous trajectory. In our opinion, this political project represents a future full of hope for Euskal Herria, which has achieved the support of many people and sectors, including many who in their day openly confronted us, who censured us and condemned our actions. Obviously, their participation in this collective project that is EH Bildu is not intended to legitimize ETA. We understand that EH Bildu was established in a new time as an instrument to achieve sovereignty, peace and freedom, to build a better country. And that is also our commitment.

