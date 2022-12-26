The Seven Deadly Sins is a very popular saga and has a large cast, with many characters. Among these there is also Princess Elizabeth, companion since the beginning of the saga of the main protagonist, Meliodas. Now, zaaiiro he offers us his own Elizabeth cosplay in version with black costume.

zaaiiro proposes a simple cosplay, but embellished with makeup that portrays the princess of The Seven Deadly Sins while she is embarrassed. Elizabeth it has been recreated in a very faithful way to the anime, as you can see for yourself from the image inserted in the cosplayer’s Instagram gallery. At the end, you can also see a selfie.

If you are a fan of cosplay, then you should see ambi_bambi’s Elizabeth cosplay confronts this artwork. Here is also the Elizabeth cosplay by haleycosplay offers the beloved black costume. We close the tips with whitespring elizabeth cosplay show black costume with a modification.

Tell us what you think of the Elizabeth cosplay made by zaaiiro? Has The Seven Deadly Sins character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?