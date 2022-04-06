The Seven Deadly Sins returns as a protagonist in the new cosplay dedicated to Elizabeth from tone.toneagain represented with her now traditional maid dress.

After the shy and in love version of Elizabeth, the Taiwanese model has therefore decided to try her hand at another version of the Princess of Lionessemuch more sunny and colorful.

Based on the hit manga by Nakaba Suzuki, concluded in 2020, the animated series of The Seven Deadly Sins is available on Netflix with the various seasons and feature films.

A team of legendary knights, the Seven Deadly Sins have been missing for ten years after overthrowing the kingdom of Lionesse, but a new attack from the evil Holy Knights prompts Princess Elizabeth to set out on a difficult mission: to find the heroes of the kingdom.