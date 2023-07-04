













The Seven Deadly Sins returns with a new series and we give you the release date







The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Its release date is October 8, 2023.. And an illustration by his creator Nakaba Suzuki was released in which Percival, the new protagonist, is happily next to his predecessor Meliodas.

In this way we can see a clean pass between both magical shonen heroes.

Source: Naba Suzuki

However, the new series of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights Of The Apocalypse has not yet announced its distribution in America, so we will have to wait for information. In Japan it will be broadcast by TBS and affiliates.

Next the production staff of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights Of The Apocalypse:

Director: Maki Odaira (Pokemon Journeys: The Series).

Screenplay: Shigeru Murakoshi (I’m Quitting Heroing, Zombie Land Saga).

Character designer: Youichi Takada (Full Metal: Alchemist Brotherhood).

Music Composer and Main Theme: Kohta Yamamoto.

Telecom Animation is in charge of animation and TMS Unlimited Produce is in charge of production and planning.

The main seiyuu who will give life to Percival is Shou Komura.

How many seasons does The Seven Deadly Sins have?

All five seasons are available on Netflixthen we tell you how many chapters each one has:

Nanatsu no Taizai – 1: 24 chapters and 2 OVAs — 2014

Signs of Holy War – 2: 4 chapters — 2016

Revival of the Commandments – 3: 24 chapters and 1 OVA — 2018

Wrath of the Gods – 4: 24 chapters — 2019

Dragon’s Judgment -5: 24 chapters — 2021

