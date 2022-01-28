The Seven Deadly Sins Origin was announced today with a trailer, and it is a new action RPG based on the open world, a mix of styles that has given glory to several titles in the past. As we are aware, the manga created by Nakaba Suzuki is really enjoying huge success, especially driven by the television series on Netflix.

After the announcement of the game on Leveling only (find more details here) we must say that these are days of fire for this genre of productions, but more than ever The Seven Deadly Sins Origin really seems like a game to keep an eye on.

As explained by Netmarble, The Seven Deadly Sins Origin will tell the story of one completely unedited story, and will allow the player to play the role of different characters: among these we obviously find the Seven Deadly Sins, as well as the Holy Knights, Elizabeth and Hawk. Unfortunately, however, these are the only information we have, since practically nothing has been revealed on the plot.

However, we have a few details, and it’s also quite interesting. As said at the beginning, The Seven Deadly Sins Origin will be an open world Action RPG, which already from the trailer highlights a huge exploration base. The player will have complete decision-making freedom, moreover he will be able to exploit the power of other companions to receive help while discovering new places and exceeding places otherwise unreachable. To better understand what we are talking about, we naturally recommend that you follow the trailer.

Unfortunately in the current state of things, no possible launch window has been released, but we know more about the release platforms. in fact, thanks to the trailer we know that he Seven Deadly Sins Origin will be released on mobile, PC and console, even if at the moment the development house has not specified which platforms will be chosen.