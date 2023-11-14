Netmarble has shared a new two-minute trailer online for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin on the occasion of G Star 2023. This new video shows us the exploration and battles of the highly anticipated open world action game made with Unreal Engine 5.

Origin follows an all-new story from the multiverse of The Seven Deadly Sins which features the protagonist Tristanthe son of Meliodas and Elizabeth. Set in the vast open world of Britanniaplayers will be able to explore various parts of the continent and enjoy diverse gameplay, collecting the heroes of The Seven Deadly Sins and Four Knights of the Apocalypse to shape your own fighting style.

The title does not yet have a release date and is currently in development for consoles (we still don’t know for sure which ones), PC and mobile devices.

G-Star 2023 trailer

Source: Netmarble Street Gematsu