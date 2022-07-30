In such a hot summer, there is nothing better than spending a refreshing and relaxing day at the beach. The model July has seen fit to combine business with pleasure by creating a Elizabeth cosplay from The Seven Deadly Sins perfectly summer-themed beachwear.

Elizabeth is the female lead in Nakaba Suzuki’s opera. Third princess of Lyonesse, despite her she is forced to flee her kingdom to save the royal family from a conspiracy, setting out in search of the infamous “Seven Deadly Sins”, a feared order of ex-knights. She will meet Meliodas, the captain of this group, and from here a long adventure full of fights, twists and colorful characters will begin.

As we can see in the shot below, July has decided to make a cosplay a little different from the usual set by the sea. This alternate version of Elizabeth wears a summery white dress and a single fishnet stocking on the left leg, a characteristic feature in common with the iconic Boar Hat maid uniform. Princess of Lyonesse cosplay we have seen galore over the years, therefore we welcome interpretations a little different from the usual and in this specific case themed with the season.

What do you think of the cosplay of Elizabeth of The Seven Deadly Sins made by July? Let us know in the comments.