Netflix has been sharing information about The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburghthe film based on Tristan, the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth, and recently released a new trailer.

Thanks to this, the release date of this film is already known; It will be on December 20 of this year that it will reach this service. But this is only the first half of the story, since the second is also in production.

Only that the next part does not have a month or date of release. As can be seen in the preview that accompanies this note, this tape is made with computer-generated graphics.

The character models have the cel-shading technique applied. In charge of this film there are two studios, Alfred Imageworks and Marvy Jack. The last of those mentioned above worked on the last two seasons of the anime of The Seven Deadly Sins.

Is the movie part of the official canon? The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh? Although the plot does not appear in the original manga, it can be said that it is official.

All because the story comes from the author of this work, Nakaba Suzuki. He is directly responsible and also supervised what happens so that there are no contradictions regarding his work or the sequel to the series.

What is the story of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh?

the plot of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburghand a glimpse of which can be seen in the trailer, takes place 14 years after the end of the manga and anime.

The defeat of the Demon Clan brought a time of peace to the Kingdom of Liones. However, Tristan has problems of his own. Being the son of a demon (Meliodas) and a goddess (Elizabeth) he must deal with powerful abilities. It is not something easy to control.

But when his mother falls ill, he decides to leave the kingdom and go to Deathpierce Castle, in Edinburgh. This holy knight seems to relate to what ails Elizabeth.

He was once a member of the group known as the Blue Sky Pleiades and seems to hold a great grudge against demons. So Tristan goes on a mission to find out what’s going on, and learn how to master the heritage he owns along the way.

