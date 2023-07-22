













The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 reveals its first trailer







The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 It will premiere on Netflix on August 8, 2023. Remember that the installment stars the Knights of the Round Table, Tristán and Lancelot. However, Meliodas and company will arrive to save the day.

The trailer begins with the dangerous and intense journey of Tristan at the side of Lancelot, we can appreciate the plastic 2D animation, the brightness, the textures and the movements of the characters.

The new advance of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 He let us see how the combination of knights will find themselves on the edge in a hot battle.

However, things are far from lost, at the most critical moment, the famous deadly sins will come to support our protagonists.

The new advance of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 he let us see Meliodas, Ban, Diane and Gowther.

Where can I watch The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1? – 2022

Delivery is available on Netflix. It tells the story of Tristan, who inherited the power of the goddess’s clan and thanks to this he can heal injuries. However, he is unable to control his own power when it comes to limiting the demon clan.

Due to this, Tristan will travel to Edinburgh Castle for an alternative, on his journey he will make new friends who will help him face the terror.

