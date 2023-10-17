













The Seven Deadly Sins Four Knights of the Apocalypse –like the other titles in the saga– has been confirmed for the popular Netflix platform.

Broadcasting in Japan began on October 8, 2023, in the fall season. We know it will be a quick delivery. However, the date for its release in the West is still uncertain. Only the classic “coming soon” is revealed”; so we must be alert.

The Seven Deadly Sins Four Knights of the Apocalypse It already has an opening theme that will be performed by Little Glee Monster with the song “Up to Me!”; while the ending theme belongs to Moonchild and the song is titled “Friends Are For.”

Let us remember that the four knights of the Apocalypse that come from the classic medieval history of the Arthurian cycle are: Percival, Tristan, Lancelot and Gwain. They all belong to King Arthur’s round table.

Source: Kodansha

What is The Seven Deadly Sins Four Knights of the Apocalypse about?

“Percival has always lived with his grandfather on God’s Finger, a remote refuge high above the clouds. And although he loves the simple life, he secretly longs for adventure. But Percival’s life changes forever when an intruderwho shares a shocking connection with him, tears apart everything he has ever known.

With nothing to do but pursue the one who took everything from him, Percival strikes out on his own. During his journey, the sheltered boy discovers that there are many things he doesn’t know about normal life. Luckily, he meets friends along the way who can help him survive, but How will they react when they learn of Percival’s fate… and how it is connected to the end of the world?”.

Source: Kodansha

Prophecies are always simpler when we do not connect with the protagonists, How will we feel after this installment in which we are allowed to connect with a naive Percival?

Where can I watch The Seven Deadly Sins: Nanatsu no Taizai series?

All chapters of the saga are available on Netflix. Below are the titles:

The grudge of Edinburgh.

The grudge of Edinburgh part two.

Prisoners of heaven.

The curse of light.

Let us remember that the first part of the story focuses on Meliodas and the seven deadly sins, while The second part of the saga, after introducing King Arthur and completing the first installment, bequeaths characters who will precisely star Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

