This year’s 24th issue of the magazine Weekly Shōnen Magazine from Kodansha announced the animated adaptation of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypsethe sequel to the famous opera by Nakaba SuzukiThe Seven Deadly Sins, whose manga is published in Italy by Star Comics.

Unfortunately, no further details are known, such as the launch window. Below you can find the synopsis of the manga by Star Comics.

The universe of THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS – work that made its author famous all over the world Nakaba Suzuki – expands and is enriched with characters and new adventures, thanks to the release of FOUR KNIGHTS OF THE APOCALYPSE. This new series, in progress at home, is the sequel to the famous and long-lived manga, which has as its protagonists 7 fearsome warriors, the so-called Seven Deadly Sins. A prophecy tells that, one day not too far away, the world will be destroyed by the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. The invincible Holy Knights loyal to King Arthur are in turmoil to prevent this from happening. The consequences reach the farthest reaches of the country and upset the life of Percival, a boy who will take his first step following his heart. What will fate have in store for him? Dreams, hopes, honors … or punishments? With his unmistakable design style Nakaba Suzuki will immerse readers, who for years have followed the exploits of the protagonists of THE SEVEN DEADLY SINSin the fantasy imagination that has conquered millions of people around the world.

Source: Kodansha Street Anime News Network